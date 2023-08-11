Revoke decision to shut railway printing press: MP Su Thirunavukkarasar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress Lok Sabha MP Su Thirunavukkarasar, who represents the Tiruchy parliamentary constituency, voiced his discontent at the Parliament regarding the impending closure of the Railway printing press in Royapuram. He fervently appealed to the government to reconsider its decision, thereby safeguarding the livelihoods of the workforce.

Thirunavukkarasar directed his message towards the railway minister, aiming to draw attention to the imminent closure of the press. He underscored the historical significance of the press, which has been operational since 1890. Over time, it evolved from DTP technology to the utilisation of ROTATEK machines, necessitating an investment of Rs 15 crore.

He further added closing down the unit would result in the disposal of valuable assets and printing equipment worth millions of rupees at scrap value, forcing well-trained employees into unrelated and less valuable roles. He also cautioned against the potential for fraudulent practices and increased costs if these jobs were to be outsourced.

Thirunavukkarasar called for the reinstatement of tasks previously outsourced, back to the Royapuram printing press. He suggested the printing operations for public sector undertakings, banks, cooperative societies, and others could be effectively handled by the press.

