Scheduled caste siblings hacked with sickle in school tiff by dominant caste students

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A Class 12 Scheduled Caste student and his younger sister were attacked with sickles inside their home at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday night by three of his schoolmates hours after he complained to the school headmaster about their harassment.

A 60-year-old relative of the victims, who was holding a protest demanding police action against the suspects who are from a dominant caste, fainted and died. The siblings are undergoing treatment for cut injuries at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The Nanguneri police have filed a case under multiple sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and secured the suspects on Thursday.

According to sources, the victims are students of a government-aided school in Valliyoor. Their parents are daily-wage labourers. “The victim was being harassed at his school by some Class 11 and Class 12 students who were allegedly forcing him to run errands for them,” sources said.

‘He avoided school due to harassment’

“They even asked the victim to purchase cigarettes for them. Unable to bear their torture, the boy shared their harassment with his parents and stopped going to school. Recently, the school administration summoned him and his parents. The boy explained to the school headmaster the mental agony he was suffering at the hands of the harassers.

The school administration warned the juveniles and advised the victim to return to class. After the class hours on Wednesday, the gang confronted the victim in the school and warned him of dire consequences for complaining to the headmaster,” sources said. According to sources, around 10.30 pm, the three dominant caste students barged into the victim’s home and started attacking him with sickles.

The victim’s sister, who attempted to protect his brother, also suffered injuries. When some neighbours rushed to their house on hearing their cry for help, the attackers fled the spot. The siblings were rushed to Nanguneri government hospital with bleeding injuries and later to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Flaying delay by the Nanguneri police in reaching the crime spot, the victim’s relatives staged a road blockade. While police were holding talks with the family members, a 60-year-old relative fainted and collapsed on the road. The doctors in Nanguneri GH declared him dead. Police have filed a case.

Relative on protest faints, dies

The victim was being harassed by some Class 11 and 12 students in his school. A 60-year-old relative, who was holding a protest demanding police action against the attackers who are from a dominant caste, fainted and died late on Wednesday.

TIRUNELVELI: A Class 12 Scheduled Caste student and his younger sister were attacked with sickles inside their home at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday night by three of his schoolmates hours after he complained to the school headmaster about their harassment. A 60-year-old relative of the victims, who was holding a protest demanding police action against the suspects who are from a dominant caste, fainted and died. The siblings are undergoing treatment for cut injuries at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The Nanguneri police have filed a case under multiple sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and secured the suspects on Thursday. According to sources, the victims are students of a government-aided school in Valliyoor. Their parents are daily-wage labourers. “The victim was being harassed at his school by some Class 11 and Class 12 students who were allegedly forcing him to run errands for them,” sources said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘He avoided school due to harassment’ “They even asked the victim to purchase cigarettes for them. Unable to bear their torture, the boy shared their harassment with his parents and stopped going to school. Recently, the school administration summoned him and his parents. The boy explained to the school headmaster the mental agony he was suffering at the hands of the harassers. The school administration warned the juveniles and advised the victim to return to class. After the class hours on Wednesday, the gang confronted the victim in the school and warned him of dire consequences for complaining to the headmaster,” sources said. According to sources, around 10.30 pm, the three dominant caste students barged into the victim’s home and started attacking him with sickles. The victim’s sister, who attempted to protect his brother, also suffered injuries. When some neighbours rushed to their house on hearing their cry for help, the attackers fled the spot. The siblings were rushed to Nanguneri government hospital with bleeding injuries and later to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Flaying delay by the Nanguneri police in reaching the crime spot, the victim’s relatives staged a road blockade. While police were holding talks with the family members, a 60-year-old relative fainted and collapsed on the road. The doctors in Nanguneri GH declared him dead. Police have filed a case. Relative on protest faints, dies The victim was being harassed by some Class 11 and 12 students in his school. A 60-year-old relative, who was holding a protest demanding police action against the attackers who are from a dominant caste, fainted and died late on Wednesday.