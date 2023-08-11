Home States Tamil Nadu

Sitharaman’s claim of state delaying land acquisition for AIIMS a lie: Ma Subramanian

“There was no need to ‘acquire’ a Government land, it was only needed to be handed over to the Union Government which was already done in the time of ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami.

Published: 11th August 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday | pti

Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday | pti

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Health Minister Ma Subramanian, in a press meet on Thursday, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s allegations that Tamil Nadu was to blame for the delay in construction of the AIIMS hospital in Madurai due to delay in land acquisition, was an outright lie.

Saying that it was not befitting of a minister holding such responsibilities to lie blatantly and asked whether Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone in 2019 in a random piece of land to fool the people. Subramanian said that there was no question of delay in land acquisition on the part of Tamil Nadu since the land- all 222.47 acres of it-already belonged to the Government.

“There was no need to ‘acquire’ a Government land, it was only needed to be handed over to the Union Government which was already done in the time of ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami. It was on this land that Modi laid the foundation stone,” he said. Following this, JICA inspected the land and the Union Government had allocated Rs 15 crore for the construction of a compound wall which was also completed in January 2021, even before the DMK came to power, he said.

He also asked why the other six AIIMS hospitals that were announced along with the proposed Madurai AIIMS in the year 2015 were under various stages of construction or functioning whereas no work had started here. Nirmala Sitharaman had remarked that Tamil Nadu should take the blame for delay in construction of the AIIMS hospital in Madurai due to its delay in land acquisition which in turn, raised the estimated cost of construction by Rs 700 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp