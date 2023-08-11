Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet to be held next year on Jan 7, 8 in Chennai

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024 will be held on January 7 and 8 next year in Chennai.

Stalin unveiling the logo for the GIM during an event held at Leela Palace in Chennai on Thursday | Ashwin Prasath 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024 will be held on January 7 and 8 next year in Chennai. The theme of the meet is ‘Towards a Resilient Economy, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Growth’. 

Speaking at the introductory event, Stalin said the reason for Tamil Nadu attracting investments are good infrastructure, respect towards government from industry stakeholders, and a rule of law to invest in a state. “While it is important to nurture the industrial ecosystem, it is equally important to publicise the initiatives,” he said citing incidents during late M Karunanidhi’s regime. 

“Since assuming power, the government has secured 240 memorundum of understandings valued at `2,96,681 crore giving employment opportunities for more than 4 lakh people,” he said. The government however, didn’t reveal any targets for attracting investments in the GIM, unlike the previous events held by the AIADMK governments. When enquired about this, Industries minister TRB Raaja gave a cryptic reply that it will be more than our expectations.

Stalin released a logo for the GIM 2024, symbolising the Tamil word ‘Tha’. “TRB is leading the department exceptionally well and conducting GIM is the test I gave him. I hope he will emerge on top as usual,” Stalin said. Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, which is organising GIM 2024, has been working to attract investments in high-tech industries apart from investments in sectors that will generate large-scale employment opportunities, according to a release. Memorandums of Understanding for a few more projects would be signed soon, post the approval of the cabinet, it said.

