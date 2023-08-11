TNIE impact: Two months after line snap, power restored in Perambalur anganwadi centre

P Thiruselvam By

PERAMBALUR: Following The New Indian Express' reports regarding the disrupted power supply to an Anganwadi centre in Saravanapuram village, Perambalur, due to snapped power lines, the officials fixed the snapped power lines and restored the power supply on Thursday. Children and parents thanked the officials for the same.

According to sources, around 15 to 20 students are enrolled at the Anganwadi centre in Saravanapuram village in the Ladapuram panchayat. "The centre building was last renovated in 2013 at a cost of `1 lakh. Two months ago, the low-hanging power lines outside the building were snapped by a heavy vehicle, disrupting the power supply to the Anganwadi centre.

Due to this, the children at the Anganwadi were struggling. Despite taking the issue with the panchayat, no action was taken," sources added. After TNIE published an article about the issue on August 9, 2023, the authorities concerned fixed the snapped power lines and restored the power supply to the Anganwadi centre with the help of Tangedco officials.

They also removed the tree branches that had been obstructing the building. Speaking to TNIE, J Ramakrishnan, a resident, said, "We are happy that the authorities immediately fixed the issue. Children were suffering from heat and mosquito bites due to the lack of power supply. Some parents were reluctant to send their children here.

Now the power supply has been restored. We thank the authorities for this." An official from Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Perambalur told TNIE, "We have restored the power supply to the Anganwadi centre. "There is a crack in the building, and there is seepage of water. That too will be fixed soon. Thanks to TNIE for bringing out this issue."

