Union govt schemes helped Virudhunagar make remarkable progress, says BJP's Annamalai

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The aim of 'En Mann, En Makkal' padayatra is to inform people about the many welfare schemes brought out by the union government led by Narendra Modi and also to listen directly to the public's grievances, said BJP state President K Annamalai.

Addressing a press meet in Virudhunagar on Thursday, he said, "Owing to the centre's scheme such as Niti Aayog, Virudhunagar district has made remarkable progress. This district ranks first in the financial inclusion category. Five years ago, only around 89% of pregnant mothers here gave birth at hospitals. Now, it has increased to 100%. Similarly, five years ago, around 10% of the newborns in the district were underweight, which has now reduced to 3%."



"During my padayatra, I have received several petitions alleging bribery on the part of officials with regard to the Jal Jeevan Mission. We also got to know that water is supplied through this scheme only once in 15 days. People also complained that the water is salty.

As promised in the election manifesto, the DMK government should renovate the Shenbagavalli Dam and provide water properly to the people here," he added. When asked about the criticism towards the BJP's padayatra, Annamalai said the fact that other parties are criticising the yatra itself proves that our initiative has been successful.

