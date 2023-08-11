Home States Tamil Nadu

Union govt schemes helped Virudhunagar make remarkable progress, says BJP's Annamalai

"During my padayatra, I have received several petitions alleging bribery on the part of officials with regard to the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Published: 11th August 2023 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader K Annamalai talking to media at Coimbatore airport | Express

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai | Express

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  The aim of 'En Mann, En Makkal' padayatra is to inform people about the many welfare schemes brought out by the union government led by Narendra Modi and also to listen directly to the public's grievances, said BJP state President K Annamalai.

Addressing a press meet in Virudhunagar on Thursday, he said, "Owing to the centre's scheme such as Niti Aayog, Virudhunagar district has made remarkable progress. This district ranks first in the financial inclusion category. Five years ago, only around 89% of pregnant mothers here gave birth at hospitals. Now, it has increased to 100%. Similarly, five years ago, around 10% of the newborns in the district were underweight, which has now reduced to 3%."

"During my padayatra, I have received several petitions alleging bribery on the part of officials with regard to the Jal Jeevan Mission. We also got to know that water is supplied through this scheme only once in 15 days. People also complained that the water is salty.

As promised in the election manifesto, the DMK government should renovate the Shenbagavalli Dam and provide water properly to the people here," he added. When asked about the criticism towards the BJP's padayatra, Annamalai said the fact that other parties are criticising the yatra itself proves that our initiative has been successful.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai Narendra Modi DMK government
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp