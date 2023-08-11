Home States Tamil Nadu

'Veterinary students' stipend hiked by Rs 4k,' says Puducherry CM Rangasamy

In the speech, the CM underscored his government's commitment to education and innovation.

N Rangasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday announced an increase in the internship stipend for final year students of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Science and Research (RIVER) from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. While attending the graduation day at the institute, he also unveiled plans for expanding RIVER's reach by establishing a new centre in Karaikal.

In the speech, the CM underscored his government's commitment to education and innovation. He said the importance of research and its potential to transform society has increased after the pandemic. He assured that necessary research facilities and infrastructure would be provided at RIVER, and encouraged students to pursue innovation that would bring pride to the nation.

He further said private medical and engineering colleges will be directed not to insist on fee payment from students admitted through CENTAC (Centralised Admission Committee). He assured the government will make the payment under the financial assistance scheme for higher education.

"Many students from poor families get admitted to the courses. They won't be in a position to pay the fees and are dependent on the government’s assistance. Thus, the private institutions should not insist on the fee payment and a circular will be sent regarding the same," he added.

During the event, Rangasamy awarded degrees to 59 students and gold medals to 15  students. Professor Nicola Lacetera from the University of Tuscia in Italy delivered the graduation day address. Speaker R Selvam, Minister for Agriculture C Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs AK Sai J Saravanan Kumar, MLA Anibal Kennedy, livestock secretary L Kumar, and college dean Dr Sejian Veerasamy attended the event.

