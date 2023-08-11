Woman constable assaults women bikers for not giving way in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Claiming that a woman police constable and her family members assaulted two bike-borne women for allegedly not giving way to her car, a lawyer-activist demanded the authorities to withdraw the FIR registered against the women and book the constable under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and SC/ST Act.



According to the complaint given by S Santhanaselvi (30) and her sister Vinoja (24) of Thalamuthunagar, the duo visited their mother admitted at Thoothukudi medical college hospital on August 7. "When they were on the Tamil Salai, a car was honking continuously. The car driver waylaid them in front of the old bus stand and two men and a woman got out from the car and verbally abused the women bikers. In the melee, Vinoja was pushed down and stamped by the constable, working under Manimuthar battalion. The woman constable also snatched the mobile phone of Santhanaselvi and picked up an argument with her," read the complaint.



Santhanaselvi told TNIE that one of the men twisted her sister's hand and punched her behind her chest. Vinoja is an engineering graduate, preparing for banking exam. She has chest pain and her medical reports are awaited, said Santhanaselvi.



The central police registered an FIR against those in the car. Santhanaselvi and Vinoja were booked on a counter-complaint. Makkal Mempattu Kazhagam president advocate Athisayakumar accused the police of taking sides with the woman constable. "The police have not booked the accused for woman harassment despite the availability of video evidence," he said, adding that registering an FIR against the victims cannot be accepted.



Athisayakumar further urged Thoothukudi SP to intervene and withdraw the FIR against Santhanaselvi and Vinoja.

THOOTHUKUDI: Claiming that a woman police constable and her family members assaulted two bike-borne women for allegedly not giving way to her car, a lawyer-activist demanded the authorities to withdraw the FIR registered against the women and book the constable under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and SC/ST Act. According to the complaint given by S Santhanaselvi (30) and her sister Vinoja (24) of Thalamuthunagar, the duo visited their mother admitted at Thoothukudi medical college hospital on August 7. "When they were on the Tamil Salai, a car was honking continuously. The car driver waylaid them in front of the old bus stand and two men and a woman got out from the car and verbally abused the women bikers. In the melee, Vinoja was pushed down and stamped by the constable, working under Manimuthar battalion. The woman constable also snatched the mobile phone of Santhanaselvi and picked up an argument with her," read the complaint. Santhanaselvi told TNIE that one of the men twisted her sister's hand and punched her behind her chest. Vinoja is an engineering graduate, preparing for banking exam. She has chest pain and her medical reports are awaited, said Santhanaselvi. The central police registered an FIR against those in the car. Santhanaselvi and Vinoja were booked on a counter-complaint. Makkal Mempattu Kazhagam president advocate Athisayakumar accused the police of taking sides with the woman constable. "The police have not booked the accused for woman harassment despite the availability of video evidence," he said, adding that registering an FIR against the victims cannot be accepted. Athisayakumar further urged Thoothukudi SP to intervene and withdraw the FIR against Santhanaselvi and Vinoja.