16,000 kg contraband destroyed as part of ‘drug-free TN’ campaign

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Friday, made over one crore students take pledge against drugs. Moreover, the head of state police oversaw the incineration of about 16,000 kgs of seized drugs during the event at Kalaivanar Arangam.

According to CM Stalin, the students pledged to eradicate narcotic substances and work towards the government’s goal of making Tamil Nadu a drug-free state. Following this, CM Stalin presented a short film on the ill effects of addiction. The film will also be screened at all theatres in the state.

Furthermore, a special volunteer scheme has been devised to raise awareness against drugs through anti-drug clubs, NCC (National Cadet Corps), National Service Scheme (NSS) and other student unions in all schools and colleges.

The state enforcement bureau, in the past year, has seized over 43,337 kg of ganja, 1.23 kg of heroin, 74,412 tablets, 223 kg of other drugs and arrested 22,447 persons. The police have also seized and frozen properties worth Rs 18 crore belonging to the accused.

Speaking at the event, Stalin told the students that drug addiction also hampers the development of the state. The ‘Drug-Free Tamil Nadu’ campaign, which started in August, 2022, will continue with more rigour, said Stalin.

