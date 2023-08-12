Home States Tamil Nadu

Brick structures unearthed at Porpanaikottai excavation site

“Together the excavations seem to form a semi-circle going back to 14th, 15th and 16th centuries.

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:  The Archaeology Department, which has been carrying out excavations in Porpanaikkottai in Pudukkottai from May 20 in search of Sangam-era relics, has unearthed brick structures in nearby lands as well, it said in a press release released on Friday.

“Together the excavations seem to form a semi-circle going back to 14th, 15th and 16th centuries. We don’t have the exact data of the people who lived here,” said officer T Thangadurai. The artefacts unearthed at Porpanaikottai belong to different time periods.

The team has dug up to 300 cm so far, and further excavations will help accurately determine the time period, the officer added.  The release also stated that the excavations revealed artefacts that could have been used for playing games, and that they were made using non-local soil. The excavation has been going on in a total of 3.11 acres in which 8 pits have been dug up.
 

