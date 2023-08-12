Coimbatore: Two force Iranian woman to drink liquor, arrested

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two people were arrested on Friday for allegedly forcing an Iranian woman to drink alcohol and misbehaving with her. The arrested were identified as J Raju (32) from New Siddhapudur and his friend J John Francis (40), a native of Coonoor. They were working as interior designers in the city.

The 37-year-old victim is studying B Pharm at a private college near Perur and stays in an apartment near Telungupalayam with her 4-year-old daughter and a friend.

According to police, the victim became friends with Raju through her Iranian friend who studied in the college a year ago. On Thursday around 12.30 am, Raju visited her house and took her to a bar at PN Pakayam saying his friend had suffered a brain death due to an accident. There Francis joined him and the two forced her to drink alcohol.

But she refused following which the two abused her, said police. She left the place and lodged a complaint with Racecourse police on Thursday morning. Following this, the two were booked under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act on Thursday and remanded to prison on Friday.

