Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Two force Iranian woman to drink liquor, arrested

Two people were arrested on Friday for allegedly forcing an Iranian woman to drink alcohol and misbehaving with her.  

Published: 12th August 2023 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Two people were arrested on Friday for allegedly forcing an Iranian woman to drink alcohol and misbehaving with her.  The arrested were identified as J Raju (32) from New Siddhapudur and his friend J John Francis (40), a native of Coonoor. They were working as interior designers in the city.
The 37-year-old victim is studying B Pharm at a private college near Perur and stays in an apartment near Telungupalayam with her 4-year-old daughter and a friend.

According to police, the victim became friends with Raju through her Iranian friend who studied in the college a year ago. On Thursday around 12.30 am, Raju visited her house and took her to a bar at PN Pakayam saying his friend had suffered a brain death due to an accident. There Francis joined him and the two forced her to drink alcohol.

But she refused following which the two abused her, said police. She left the place and lodged a complaint with Racecourse police on Thursday morning. Following this, the two were booked under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act on Thursday and remanded to prison on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp