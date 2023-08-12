Home States Tamil Nadu

Cracker units in Krishnagiri have expired stock: Inspection report

In the aftermath of the explosion in a firecracker shop at Palayapettai on July 29, the district administration had formed special teams to inspect cracker godowns and shops in the district.

Only low emission firecrackers with permissible decibel sound limits should be sold in the market. IN PIC: An employee is seen manufacturing crackers in a cracker unit at Sivakasi. (Photo | K K Sundar)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  Revenue officials in Hosur have flagged several violations in safety protocols at firecracker warehouses and retail shops.  In the aftermath of the explosion in a firecracker shop at Palayapettai on July 29, which left nine people dead and 12 others severely injured,  the district administration had formed special teams to inspect cracker godowns and shops in the district.

Last week, revenue officials looked at safety measures available in firecrackers units. On Friday, the administration shared the report submitted by sub collector R Saranya based on her inspection in Hosur.

Sharing details of her findings with TNIE, Saranya said, “Since the incident on July 29, we conducted inspections along with fire and police department officials to improve the safety of cracker warehouses and retail units in Hosur, Shoolagiri, Denkanikottai area.

In these areas, there are over 100 permanent cracker manufacturing units. Ahead of festival seasons, temporary licences will be issued to small manufacturers.” Saranya added, “During our inspection we found several violations, the most common being lack of fire safety. Most units did not have fire extinguishers, fire exits or even sand to douse flames. Further, there were no indications of fire exits. Even in units that had fire exits, doors were locked or not easily accessible. In some units electric circuit boxes were exposed.”

She added,”Many units had retained stock of expired fireworks and some had more than the permitted amount. These violations have been flagged in the report.” Further, owners of the units have been told to prepare blueprints highlighting position of fire exits and other markers. Collector also held a closed door meeting with cracker unit owners, sources said. 

