Dalit siblings attacked: Seven apprehended, situation tense in TN's Tirunelveli

The mother of the two Dalit children has sought police protection as she fears a major attack from the intermediate caste members.

Published: 12th August 2023 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

CHENNAI: Even as seven intermediate caste students have been apprehended on the charges of physically assaulting a Dalit student and his sister, the situation in Nanguneri in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelvelli district remains tense.

The Tiruneveli police is on high alert and have beefed up the number of cops in the district.

In 2021, in South Tamil Nadu, including Madurai and Tirunelveli districts, Dalits and intermediate caste members were killed. The killings were in "response" to old killings and rivalry between the two groups.

The mother complained to the police that the intermediate caste students used to take money from her child and forced him to buy food items and even tobacco for them.

On complaint of the Dalit student's family, school authorities scolded the intermediate caste students.

Irked by this, the intermediate caste students went to his home and brutally attacked the Dalit student. His sister who tried to intervene was also attacked.

Police have apprehended seven intermediate caste students under various Sections, including the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

