DMK: Expunge PM & Irani’s remarks on Minister EV Velu

CHENNAI: Lok Sabha floor leader of DMK TR Baalu has formally requested expunging certain statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani in the House, as they have incorrectly attributed it to minister EV Velu.

In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha speaker, Baalu raised concerns following the assertions by the union ministers during sessions on Wednesday and Thursday that Velu had stated, “Only North India is India.”

Baalu clarified the statement misinterprets Velu’s actual speech, and he submitted a video of the original statement. The DMK floor leader’s letter emphasised that the statements made by the union ministers are misleading and it amounts to casting doubts on the character, echoing unfounded allegations.

Velu also criticised Modi for distorting his words and highlighted that it reflects the level of apprehension that the BJP holds towards DMK. Baalu’s letter underscored that the remarks made by Modi and Irani should be expunged due to their inconsistency with official records, misleading nature, tendency to defame, and inclination to incriminate.

Furthermore, it was pointed out that Velu is not a member of the Lok Sabha and that no accusations can be made against him by either Modi or Irani in his absence, especially without sufficient prior notice to the speaker. Meanwhile, in an elaborative press statement, Velu denounced Modi and Irani for their “misguided references to the speech”. He expressed shock over the distortion and termed it ‘defamatory.’

Velu explained that his intention was merely to illustrate the transformation of prevailing circumstances compared to the past. He indicated that the phrase ‘Only North India is India’ was used in a contextual sense to highlight changes over the time. He also accused Modi and Irani of making derogatory comments about him in the Parliament.

