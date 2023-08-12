Home States Tamil Nadu

Drainage work at snail's pace, Tindivanam residents harried

Each day, on numerous streets within the Tindivanam town area, vehicles find themselves ensnared within improperly sealed underground drains.

Published: 12th August 2023 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  It has been two years since the municipal administration of Tindivanam began the underground drainage works. It remains unfinished and also leads to frequent accidents, sometimes fatal, which the municipality does not seem to bother.

Each day, on numerous streets within the Tindivanam town area, vehicles find themselves ensnared within improperly sealed underground drains. Owners of these vehicles are compelled to solicit the aid of cranes and JCB machines to extricate them from such pitfalls.

Sources from the locality said they find it extremely confusing to approach the designated official to solve the issue as they grapple with the perplexity of ascertaining the responsible department overseeing the underground sewerage works.

A Ramesh (41), a resident of Karnavur main road said, "These works are being carried out superficially without any thought that the people are suffering. If the work is being conducted in a street, it can take upto 10 days. Proper measures including covering the excavation pit, initially with mud and later with cement, must be held. The workers, however, put cement on the top without covering it with mud."
The repercussions are evident as sources alleged that during monsoon, vehicles traversing these areas get trapped on a regular basis.

K Rathika (33) a resident of DSP office street said, "One is left to wonder when, through some fortuitous intervention, these underground sewage projects will finally be fully completed. The officials' insensitivity towards a pressing issue raises doubts if the municipality is functional at all." Official sources said the UGD system is getting delayed due to a shortage of staff in the municipal department and funds to complete the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp