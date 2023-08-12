Drainage work at snail's pace, Tindivanam residents harried

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: It has been two years since the municipal administration of Tindivanam began the underground drainage works. It remains unfinished and also leads to frequent accidents, sometimes fatal, which the municipality does not seem to bother.

Each day, on numerous streets within the Tindivanam town area, vehicles find themselves ensnared within improperly sealed underground drains. Owners of these vehicles are compelled to solicit the aid of cranes and JCB machines to extricate them from such pitfalls.

Sources from the locality said they find it extremely confusing to approach the designated official to solve the issue as they grapple with the perplexity of ascertaining the responsible department overseeing the underground sewerage works.

A Ramesh (41), a resident of Karnavur main road said, "These works are being carried out superficially without any thought that the people are suffering. If the work is being conducted in a street, it can take upto 10 days. Proper measures including covering the excavation pit, initially with mud and later with cement, must be held. The workers, however, put cement on the top without covering it with mud."

The repercussions are evident as sources alleged that during monsoon, vehicles traversing these areas get trapped on a regular basis.

K Rathika (33) a resident of DSP office street said, "One is left to wonder when, through some fortuitous intervention, these underground sewage projects will finally be fully completed. The officials' insensitivity towards a pressing issue raises doubts if the municipality is functional at all." Official sources said the UGD system is getting delayed due to a shortage of staff in the municipal department and funds to complete the project.

