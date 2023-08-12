Ensure coastal maps are complete, correct: NGT

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has categorically said ‘incorrect or incomplete’ Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) maps can’t be used for conducting public hearings, and sought an affidavit from member secretary of the State Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA).

“It would not be appropriate to allow the final public hearing if the draft CZMP is not complete in all aspects. We would, however, like to get a fresh report from the member secretary of SCZMA in this regard,” the NGT bench, comprising Justice Pusha Sathyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal, said.

The green bench added, “Let the member secretary file an affidavit to the effect that the complaints raised by the applicant (fishermen) are all addressed by the authorities as directed by the Madras High Court in an earlier order, and the map uploaded is complete. If the map is incorrect or incomplete, the public hearing would not proceed,” the bench stated, and scheduled the next hearing on August 16.

Although a report was submitted on August 10, it lacked the fishermen’s key complaints of not marking fishing zones in waterbodies, breeding and spawning grounds, common properties of the fisher communities, and the detailed plan for long-term housing needs. The government pleader, appearing for SCZMA, also failed to give a concrete answer and sought time to verify the same.

The first public hearing across all 12 coastal districts is scheduled to be held in Chengalpattu, on August 18. Meanwhile, the fishermen requested the NGT to grant an interim injunction. In their petition, the community alleged that the fisheries department was seeking information on their livelihood spaces for inclusion after the draft CZMP and land use plan maps were prepared.

“This is crucial in preparing CZMP maps, and has been sought only now. But, the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority proceeded to upload the incomplete draft maps and have now also scheduled public hearings. The entire process is being reduced to a formality that is mocking the right of people to participate in the process.”

A senior SCZMA official told TNIE a detailed reply will be submitted as per instructions of the NGT bench. “The fisheries department must validate the components raised by the fishermen and submit them to be incorporated into the CZMPs.”

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has categorically said ‘incorrect or incomplete’ Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) maps can’t be used for conducting public hearings, and sought an affidavit from member secretary of the State Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA). “It would not be appropriate to allow the final public hearing if the draft CZMP is not complete in all aspects. We would, however, like to get a fresh report from the member secretary of SCZMA in this regard,” the NGT bench, comprising Justice Pusha Sathyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal, said. The green bench added, “Let the member secretary file an affidavit to the effect that the complaints raised by the applicant (fishermen) are all addressed by the authorities as directed by the Madras High Court in an earlier order, and the map uploaded is complete. If the map is incorrect or incomplete, the public hearing would not proceed,” the bench stated, and scheduled the next hearing on August 16.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Although a report was submitted on August 10, it lacked the fishermen’s key complaints of not marking fishing zones in waterbodies, breeding and spawning grounds, common properties of the fisher communities, and the detailed plan for long-term housing needs. The government pleader, appearing for SCZMA, also failed to give a concrete answer and sought time to verify the same. The first public hearing across all 12 coastal districts is scheduled to be held in Chengalpattu, on August 18. Meanwhile, the fishermen requested the NGT to grant an interim injunction. In their petition, the community alleged that the fisheries department was seeking information on their livelihood spaces for inclusion after the draft CZMP and land use plan maps were prepared. “This is crucial in preparing CZMP maps, and has been sought only now. But, the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority proceeded to upload the incomplete draft maps and have now also scheduled public hearings. The entire process is being reduced to a formality that is mocking the right of people to participate in the process.” A senior SCZMA official told TNIE a detailed reply will be submitted as per instructions of the NGT bench. “The fisheries department must validate the components raised by the fishermen and submit them to be incorporated into the CZMPs.”