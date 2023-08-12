Harrowing ride for motorists passing through TN state highway stretch ridden with potholes

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Riding through the 10-km state highway from Pinnavasal to Alangudi Mahajam village in Lalgudi is a constant challenge for motorists, courtesy of the many potholes that clutter the road has pits in many places leading to accidents for the motorists who travel that route.

"In at least four places, there are potholes more than one-foot deep, and accidents are quite frequent on this route. The state highway officials should apply gravel sand and repair the pits," said Komakudi T Aasaithambi, a local activist.

Around 50 government buses ply through the area apart from thousands of motorists. "The night hours are especially challenging on this stretch; at times when a vehicle overtakes another, chances are that it could fall into one of those potholes," said a motorist.

An official of the state highways department said, "In Lalgudi, we have a clay belt for a 5 km stretch, which we consistently repair every year during the rains when the roads get damaged. We have also asked the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) for gravel permission and plan to bring out a long term solution.

However, road widening is not a possibility since the nearby areas are private agricultural land. As of now we will immediately take steps to fill the pits with gravel."

