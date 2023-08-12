Liquor rule amendment to be tabled in Tamil Nadu Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday informed the Madras HC that it would table the amendments, made in the Tamil Nadu Liquor Vending (License and Permit) Rules, 1981 through two G.O.s, in the upcoming session of the state Assembly.

Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram made the submission before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu when a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by PMK leader and president of Lawyers Forum for Social Justice K Balu came up for hearing.

Responding to a query raised by the bench during the last hearing whether any legislation was passed in the Assembly to amend the rules for permitting serving of liquor at international events, the AG said the commissioner for Prohibition and Excise had written to him that the matter would be placed in the House.

“The government has informed that the amendments issued in the G.O.s dated March 18, and April 24, 2023 will be tabled in the House in the upcoming Assembly session,” he told the bench. The bench adjourned the matter to October 9 as the AG and the counsel for the petitioner sought time.

However, the bench stated the interim stay on the operation of the G.O.s would exist till then.

