Nurses stage protest in Puducherry, demand improved work conditions

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Nurses at Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children Hospital (RGWCH) stayed away from work for two hours and staged a walkout from the hospital on Thursday to hold a demonstration as part of a month-long protest plan by the Puducherry Government Nursing Officers Association to draw authorities' attention to their demands including filling up vacant nursing officer posts.

The protest, however, did not affect emergency medical services. A similar protest was held on August 9 by nurses of Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI).

The association has put forth a comprehensive list of demands, underscoring the challenges they face in their roles and the improvements they seek within the healthcare system.

Filling vacant positions, cadre restructuring, transparent transfer policy, release of arrears of nursing allowance as per the fifth pay commission recommendations, and priority for nurses who served during the Covid-19 period in recruitment are the major demands raised by the association.

Organising secretary of the association Christina Sanguita said that over 250 posts of nursing officers are vacant in IGGGH, RGWCH and other government hospitals. Due to shortage of staff, nurses are forced to do night shifts every nine days for the past three to four months. Even for cardiothoracic surgery, nurses are drawn from PHCs.

The vacant posts of nursing officer, senior nursing officer, deputy nursing superintendent, and assistant nursing superintendent should be filled up, she added. As per the Staffing Inspection Unit (SIU) norms, the ratio of nurses and patients is 1:4. But in government hospitals, one nurse takes care of 25 to 30 patients, she highlighted.

With prevalent incidents of thefts and abuse, the administration also needs to ensure the safety and well-being of staff in night shifts, said the secretary. The nursing association has planned to scale up the protests with a dharna in front of the directorate of health and family welfare on August 4.

