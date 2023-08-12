Home States Tamil Nadu

Nurses stage protest in Puducherry, demand improved work conditions

The protest, however, did not affect emergency medical services.

Published: 12th August 2023 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

nurse protest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Nurses at Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children Hospital (RGWCH) stayed away from work for two hours and staged a walkout from the hospital on Thursday to hold a demonstration as part of a month-long protest plan by the Puducherry Government Nursing Officers Association to draw authorities' attention to their demands including filling up vacant nursing officer posts.

The protest, however, did not affect emergency medical services. A similar protest was held on August 9 by nurses of Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI).
The association has put forth a comprehensive list of demands, underscoring the challenges they face in their roles and the improvements they seek within the healthcare system.

Filling vacant positions, cadre restructuring, transparent transfer policy,  release of arrears of nursing allowance as per the fifth pay commission recommendations, and priority for nurses who served during the Covid-19 period in recruitment are the major demands raised by the association.

Organising secretary of the association Christina Sanguita said that over 250 posts of nursing officers are vacant in IGGGH, RGWCH and other government hospitals. Due to shortage of staff, nurses are forced to do night shifts every nine days for the past three to four months. Even for cardiothoracic surgery, nurses are drawn from PHCs.

The vacant posts of nursing officer, senior nursing officer, deputy nursing superintendent, and assistant nursing superintendent should be filled up, she added. As per the Staffing Inspection Unit (SIU) norms, the ratio of nurses and patients is 1:4. But in government hospitals, one nurse takes care of 25 to 30 patients, she highlighted.

With prevalent incidents of thefts and abuse, the administration also needs to ensure the safety and well-being of staff in night shifts, said the secretary. The nursing association has planned to scale up the protests with a dharna in front of the directorate of health and family welfare on August 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp