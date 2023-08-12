Over 3,000 cyber crime complaints in Kovai in seven months

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The cyber crime wing of Coimbatore police has received 3,013 complaints in the last seven months. Online part-time job and investment scams, mostly targeting graduates and IT employees, form the major chunk of the complaints.

“A total of 3,013 complaints were received till July 2023. All of them were registered and the complainants were issued Community Service Register receipts. As many as 886 complaints were investigated and resolved without registering FIRs,” cyber crime inspector PA Arun said.

“In 77 cases, we completed the investigation in 27 cases and seized valuables after making arrests. The cases are in court right now. Also, we invoked Goondas Act on suspects in six cases and retrieved Rs 81.25 lakh in various cases,” the officer said. Many of the victims lost close to Rs 10 lakh or more.

“Initially, scammers offer part-time jobs like promoting online content. Once the victim takes up the offer, they add them to a WhatsApp or Telegram group and start inviting them for investment schemes. The group may have different profiles used by the handler or his associates that are shown as investors.

Scammers will post fake messages about investments and their gains that the victims believe are messages from other investors. Normally, handlers prompt the victims to invest the highest amount before disappearing. Victims realise the scam only after a few days. The cash defrauded from victims will be transferred into multiple bank accounts or withdrawn by the scammers before a complaint is lodged with the police,” PA Arun said, adding it is a tough task to retrieve the amount.

“Once a case is registered, the police makes a request to the bank through the court to freeze the particular bank accounts. The bank, after verifying the transactions, transfers the amount to the court which is later paid to the victims,” he added. The police said they are sensitising people and have approached a few IT companies to conduct awareness programme for their staff. But they did not show interest, the officer said.

