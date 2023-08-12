Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 3,000 cyber crime complaints in Kovai in seven months

A total of 3,013 complaints were received till July 2023.

Published: 12th August 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

online fraud, cybercrime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The cyber crime wing of Coimbatore police has received 3,013 complaints in the last seven months. Online part-time job and investment scams, mostly targeting graduates and IT employees, form the major chunk of the complaints.

“A total of 3,013 complaints were received till July 2023. All of them were registered and the complainants were issued Community Service Register receipts. As many as 886 complaints were investigated and resolved without registering FIRs,” cyber crime inspector PA Arun said.

“In 77 cases, we completed the investigation in 27 cases and seized valuables after making arrests. The cases are in court right now. Also, we invoked Goondas Act on suspects in six cases and retrieved Rs 81.25 lakh in various cases,” the officer said. Many of the victims lost close to Rs 10 lakh or more.

“Initially, scammers offer part-time jobs like promoting online content. Once the victim takes up the offer, they add them to a WhatsApp or Telegram group and start inviting them for investment schemes. The group may have different profiles used by the handler or his associates that are shown as investors.

Scammers will post fake messages about investments and their gains that the victims believe are messages from other investors. Normally, handlers prompt the victims to invest the highest amount before disappearing. Victims realise the scam only after a few days. The cash defrauded from victims will be transferred into multiple bank accounts or withdrawn by the scammers before a complaint is lodged with the police,” PA Arun said, adding it is a tough task to retrieve the amount.

“Once a case is registered, the police makes a request to the bank through the court to freeze the particular bank accounts. The bank, after verifying the transactions, transfers the amount to the court which is later paid to the victims,” he added. The police said they are sensitising people and have approached a few IT companies to conduct awareness programme for their staff. But they did not show interest, the officer said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber crime
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp