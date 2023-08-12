Patients seek additional X-ray machine at Dindigul GH

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Stating that X-ray machines are non-functional on some days, patients at the Dindigul Government Medical College have requested the administration to acquire extra machines for the newly-opened building to treat emergency cases.



A Ganesh Babu from Kodaikanal, who had to bring his 72-year-old mother for X-Ray, said they had to return home without taking it as the staff told them that the machines were not working. "We had to travel again from Kodaikanal to Dindigul for the process and consult the doctor. Also, the results were delayed for some of the patients who had given their test earlier," said Ganesh Babu.



Hospital dean R Suganthy Rajakumari said the hospital has nine X-ray machines, including six movable X-ray machines in wards, conventional, digital and for mammography. "Around 3,000 patients visit the hospital each day. Digital X-ray will be switched off due to power outage and for it cool down, which might cause a delay of 10-15 minutes. Shifting the X-ray machines from the old to the new building is impossible as they will be prone to damage. The machines cost around `10 crore. If we decide to shift the machines, it will take at least five to 10 days. Standby machine would be needed for that," she stated, adding that they are mulling to shift the equipment.



Meanwhile, one of the patients complained that the RO water in the new building was not working. "Instead of filling water, we are buying bottles from outside. We also have to stand in long queues for blood scans. If more staff are available, then our time and energy can be saved," she added. Responding to it, Rajakumari said there is sufficient staff in the blood scanning center and the water supply is adequate.

