Stay on order quashing appointment of non-Brahmin priests in Subramaniya Swamy temple 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday stayed an order passed by a single judge of the court, who set aside the appointment of two non-Brahmin priests in Subramaniya Swamy temple at Kumaravayalur in Tiruchy district.



The single judge had set aside the appointment in March this year, on the ground that priests S Prabhu and S Jayabalan do not come under the denomination of Adi Saivars or Sivachariyars or Gurukkals. "Only Adi Saivars, Sivachariyars, or Gurukkals, who have gained knowledge in the agamas are eligible and qualified to be appointed as Archakas for the temple," the single judge had observed.



However, the state government filed appeals challenging the order by stating that the agamas governing Subramaniya Swamy temple do not prescribe any particular denomination or clan as eligibility to perform poojas.



The government also pointed out that the two priests have undergone archakas training courses at Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple archakar training institute and have specialized in agamas. The single judge's order also runs contrary to the decisions made by the Supreme Court and HC in similar matters, it added and requested the court to set aside the order.



A Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered the stay and adjourned the case for further hearing.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday stayed an order passed by a single judge of the court, who set aside the appointment of two non-Brahmin priests in Subramaniya Swamy temple at Kumaravayalur in Tiruchy district. The single judge had set aside the appointment in March this year, on the ground that priests S Prabhu and S Jayabalan do not come under the denomination of Adi Saivars or Sivachariyars or Gurukkals. "Only Adi Saivars, Sivachariyars, or Gurukkals, who have gained knowledge in the agamas are eligible and qualified to be appointed as Archakas for the temple," the single judge had observed. However, the state government filed appeals challenging the order by stating that the agamas governing Subramaniya Swamy temple do not prescribe any particular denomination or clan as eligibility to perform poojas. The government also pointed out that the two priests have undergone archakas training courses at Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple archakar training institute and have specialized in agamas. The single judge's order also runs contrary to the decisions made by the Supreme Court and HC in similar matters, it added and requested the court to set aside the order. A Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered the stay and adjourned the case for further hearing.