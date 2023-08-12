Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu guv urges all households to hoist national flag on August 15

Ravi also emphasised the significance of unity and patriotism as India gears up to celebrate its 77th year of independence.

TN Governor RN Ravi speaks at the conclave, ‘Excellence of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu’ held at Raj Bhavan in Guindy on Thursday. (Photo | Express/Ashwin Prasath)

Image of TN Governor RN Ravi for representational purposes. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI:  While addressing tribal students at Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai on Friday, Governor RN Ravi urged every household in the state to hoist the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day.

Ravi also emphasised the significance of unity and patriotism as India gears up to celebrate its 77th year of independence. Hoisting the national flag at houses symbolises people’s shared commitment to the country’s progress.

Addressing the students, Ravi underscored the importance of preserving Mahatma Gandhi’s principles in today’s changing world. He encouraged the students to nurture their aspirations and cultivate a spirit of dedication towards studies. On Thursday, while addressing a gatheriing, the governor shared his disappointment in the lack of infrastructure in the areas he visited.

“I was saddened to see the absence of adequate toilets and the presence of shops and restaurants selling meat and serving non-vegetarian food along Girivalam within the close vicinity of the holy Arunachaleswarar temple.

Devotees shared that they are worried about it. Even though I believe that food is entirely a personal choice and it must be so, we must be respectful to the sentiments of millions of devotees of Arunachaleswarar. Later, Ravi, along with his wife Lakshmi, visited Arunachaleswarar temple by walking through the 14-km forest area of Girivalam.

