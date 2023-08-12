Tamil Nadu: Joining date for MBBS, BDS students extended to Aug 14

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) has extended the MBBS/BDS joining date from August 11 to August 14 for students who joined in the first round of medical counselling.

The extension was granted after receiving numerous representations, said the selection committee on Friday. It also requested the students to adhere to the given instructions regarding fee payment and payment methods.

In another circular, the selection committee warned self-financing institutions that strict action will be initiated against them if they refuse to admit candidates from any round of MBBS/BDS counselling and demand higher fees than what is prescribed by the fee fixation committee.

“On receiving any specific complaints from candidates, action will be taken against respective institutions, which includes the withdrawal of approval or cancelling of affiliation through appropriate authorities,” the circular read.

