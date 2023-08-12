Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Joining date for MBBS, BDS students extended to Aug 14

The extension was granted after receiving numerous representations, said the selection committee on Friday. 

Published: 12th August 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) has extended the MBBS/BDS joining date from August 11 to August 14 for students who joined in the first round of medical counselling.

The extension was granted after receiving numerous representations, said the selection committee on Friday. It also requested the students to adhere to the given instructions regarding fee payment and payment methods.

In another circular, the selection committee warned self-financing institutions that strict action will be initiated against them if they refuse to admit candidates from any round of MBBS/BDS counselling and demand higher fees than what is prescribed by the fee fixation committee.

“On receiving any specific complaints from candidates, action will be taken against respective institutions, which includes the withdrawal of approval or cancelling of affiliation through appropriate authorities,” the circular read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Directorate of Medical Education and Research MBBS/BDS
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp