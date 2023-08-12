Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy corporation awards tender for reconstructing 157-year-old British-era railway bridge

Tiruchy corporation said it expected reconstruction to begin by September, after considering the condition of nearby approach roads.

Vehicles plying through the bridge near Maris theatre in Tiruchy city | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:   Having recently awarded the tender for the reconstruction of the 157-year old railway bridge near the Maris theatre in the city, senior officials of the Tiruchy corporation said it expected reconstruction to begin by September, after considering the condition of nearby approach roads.

"When we close traffic through the bridge, it would increase vehicular movement through roads near the Chathiram bus stand. At present, roads in that area are damaged due to underground drainage works, and closing the bridge would cause a lot of inconvenience to motorists.

So, we plan to start reconstruction after the state highways completes blacktopping in and around Chathiram bus stand, which we expect to be complete by this month," a senior official said. The reconstruction is a joint project of the civic body and the railways, and the expenditure would be shared by the two bodies equally.

Senior officials said that the civic body would start discussions with police before starting works. "We would hold talks with police to stop traffic through the bridge and ensure necessary traffic diversion. Our team is expecting to start initial works for reconstruction of the old bridge in September.

This would help finish some of the preliminary works before the monsoon. As per our plan, we would finish the reconstruction of the bridge within two years," a corporation engineer said.

