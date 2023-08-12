TNSTC staff’s two-wheeler plunges into duct, dies

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: A TNSTC mechanic died and his wife and daughter were greivously injured late on Thursday after the two-wheeler they were travelling on fell into a duct for an under-construction bridge over a canal.

Sources said Kumar (50) of Panangudi village in Tiruvarur was on his way home on his two-wheeler, with wife Thenmozhi (38) and daughter Oviyalakshmi (17) riding pillion, when their vehicle fell into the duct.

The iron rods protruding from the under-construction structure pierced through Kumar, killing him instantly. Themozhi and Oviyalakshmi were rushed to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital with grievous injuries. It is said that Oviyalakshmi suffered fractures in both legs, while Thenmozhi suffered injuries on her face, legs and hands.

On Friday, DYFI members took to the streets demanding action against those responsible for the accident, apart from compensation for the victim’s family. The protestors also alleged that there were no barricades at the site to warn motorists. The police held talks with the protesters after which they dispersed. Nannilam police have registered a case against the contractor, manager and supervisor, sources said. Further investigations are on.

