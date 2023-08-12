Youth dies after bike falls into pit in Poonamallee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old youth riding a two-wheeler died and his friend, riding pillion, sustained injuries after the bike plunged into a pit dug by Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) on the service road along Chennai-Bengaluru highway near Poonamallee on Thursday night.

The deceased, Ramaguna (22) from Thanjavur was working in a private company in Poonamallee. His colleague Mathivanan was also staying with him, said the police. On Thursday Ramaguna had night shift while Mathivanan had morning shift. Police said Mathivanan was drunk at the time.

The bikers fell directly into the protruding construction bars in the trench, and died on the spot. An officer with Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) said the duo was riding on the wrong side of the service road.

“There were barricades, but there is not enough lighting along the stretch, and since it rained last evening, we suspect the rider to have missed the warning signs put up and rushed past the barricade,” the officer said.There were not enough warning signs to warn motorists from avoiding using the service road, according to various reports.

A police officer said they had attended a birthday party of a friend a few hours before the accident.

A senior Tantransco official blamed the two-wheeler rider saying they have blocked the traffic on the service road with barricades. “He was riding rashly and hit the barricade and fell into the pit. We have blocked the traffic on the entire stretch of the service road. We have kept barricade mentioning the ongoing cable laying work,” the official added.

