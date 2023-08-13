DMK-Congress alliance won’t benefit TN: AIADMK general secretary

By Express News Service

SALEM: In the backdrop of the Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the DMK-Congress alliance will not benefit the people of Tamil Nadu. He was participating in a meeting held with suburban district functionaries at Omalur in Salem district on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said, “Despite the Supreme Court order, Karnataka is not releasing water to Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister MK Stalin has not taken any necessary steps to solve the issue properly. Farmers must be provided with water throughout the cultivation. But the Tamil Nadu government failed to do that.”

“Chief Minister should have insisted Karnataka release water when he went to Bangalore to participate in the meeting of the opposition parties. But he didn’t because he does not care about the people of Tamil Nadu and the farmers of the delta region. Despite Congress and DMK being in the same alliance, our state is not getting water. The people of Tamil Nadu will not get any benefit from this alliance,” he added.

He further urged the state government to provide compensation to farmers cultivating ‘Kuravai’ rice and is affected by the shortage of water. Former minister S Semmalai and party officials participated in the meeting.

