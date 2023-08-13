Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK ward member, kin injured in knife attack in TN

A special team led by Sulur Circle inspector Mathaiyan are investigating the incident and search is on for the suspects.

Published: 13th August 2023

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A five-member gang attacked a DMK ward member of Malumichampatti village panchayat in Coimbatore and her family members on Friday night allegedly over a land dispute. 

As per police, Chitra (44), a ward member and her husband S Ravikumar (47), and son R Mohan (24) are residing at Avvai Nagar at Malumichampatti. On Friday night, a five-member gang barged into the residence and assaulted Chitra, her husband, and her son using knives.

Chitra sustained injuries on both her legs and hands. Her husband Ravikumar, a carpenter, sustained cuts on his head and both hands. Her son Mohan was also injured in the attack. After the assault, the gang sped away from the scene. On alert, Chettipalayam police rushed to the spot and sent them to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

During the inquiry, Ravikumar told police that Ramachandran with whom he had a land dispute case, might have sent goons to murder them. Ramachandran had filed a complaint with District Crime Branch (DCB) saying Ravikumar and three others had forged documents of his four acres of land located at Malumichampatti and registered the land in Ravikumar’s name.  However, Ramachandran has denied the allegation.

Chettipalayam police registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on. A special team led by Sulur Circle inspector Mathaiyan are investigating the incident and a search is on for the suspects.

