Four months after Tiruchy corporation tables budget, no update on projects

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Four months after presenting the 2023-24 budget, the Tiruchy Corporation is yet to table the status of several projects that were announced, keeping several councillors in the dark. Taxation-Finance Committee Chairperson T Muthuselvam himself had raised the issue before the council in the last session of the corporation, and Mayor Mu Anbalagan along with other senior officials, taking serious note of this, are preparing to present the details in the month's session.

"Our team is taking efforts to ensure that projects announced in the 2023-24 budget will be completed before the next budget. Since some of the councillors have sought to know the status of the projects, we will present it with the deadline in the upcoming session. The move would help councillors and residents," a senior corporation official said. Many councillors admitted that the corporation could have presented it at any of the previous sessions.

"It would have been if the corporation presented the plan of action during the April or May sessions; that would have avoided a situation in which councillors were unaware about the status of various projects," a prominent councillor said. With the 2023-24 budget focussing on various infrastructural projects like the construction of three old age homes, renovation of ponds, construction of office buildings in the central bus stand, and various other projects, residents also stressed the need for announcing its status.

"Presenting the status of various budget announcements would ensure better transparency. It is unclear why the authorities avoided doing it after presenting the budget. Anyway, we hope that the corporation would present it in this month's session," said M Govindaswamy, a senior citizen and resident of Anna Nagar.

