Krishnagiri blast case: BJP demands CBI inquiry

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: BJP functionaries from Krishnagiri staged a protest near the Krishnagiri bus stand alleging that the firecracker shop, which was involved in the explosion on July 29, in which nine people died, had sold explosives to quarries of a DMK functionary, on Saturday. They also demanded a CBI inquiry into the explosion case.

They said during the demonstration, led by district secretary KSG Sivaprakasam that a DMK MLA and their party cadres are running stone quarries in a neighbouring district, for which, they used to buy explosives from the firecracker shop in the area.

They further said that revenue and fire and rescue service departments failed to conduct periodical inspections, which led to disaster.“The state government should release a white paper regarding the incident and the case should be handled by CBI,” they said. Krishnagiri East district DMK secretary and Bargur MLA D Mathiazhagan was unavailable for comments.

