Madras HC orders CB-CID probe in cheating case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently ordered a CB-CID investigation in a cheating case in which 40 people were cheated of Rs 6.5 crore by a woman in Madurai in 2018. Justice P Dhanabal passed the order after finding that there had been no progress in the investigation. He directed the CB-CID to file the final report in the case within six months.



The order was passed on a petition filed by one of the victims of the fraud, Vijayalakshmi, seeking to transfer the investigation from Madurai Central Crime Branch to CBCID. According to Vijayalakshmi, the prime accused, Shobiya, duped several persons by making false claims that she is doing a fish commission business and in case of investing in her business, she would return the amount with higher interest.

Believing this, nearly 40 people deposited around Rs 6.5 crore and Shobiya converted the money into gold ornaments. Though she was later arrested and came out on bail, there has been no progress in the investigation and the ornaments have not been recovered from her, Vijayalakshmi stated. Considering the nature of the offence, the amount involved and the progress of the investigation, the judge issued the above directions.

