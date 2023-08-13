Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC upholds double life term for Pocso convict

Duraisingham was the friend of the victim’s mother and had allowed the family to stay at his house until they could find a rental house.

Published: 13th August 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld a double life sentence awarded to a man for sexually assaulting his friend’s minor daughter in the Tirupur district.

A division bench of Justices M Sundar and R Sakthivel, while partly allowing an appeal filed by the convict, confirmed the double life sentence handed to Duraisingham under Pocso Act on September 28, 2018, by the Fast-Track Mahila Court in Tirupur.

“Prosecution has proved charges under Section 5(l) read with 6 and 5(n) read with 6 of Pocso Act and conviction recorded by the trial court is in order. Hence, there is no necessity to interfere with the said decision,” the bench said. It also held that the decision to award life imprisonment for each of the offences is also correct. However, the bench modified the order to undergo both life terms concurrently instead of consecutively.

Duraisingham was the friend of the victim’s mother and had allowed the family to stay at his house until they could find a rental house. He was accused of sexual assault on the girl between March 8, 2017, and March 18, 2017, when she was alone at home with her visually impaired brother.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the police who registered the case against the accused under sections 5 (1) and 5 (n) read with 6 of the Pocso Act for penetrative sexual assault and 506 (ii) of IPC for criminal intimidation. The Fast-Track Mahila Court found the prosecution proving charges beyond doubt and awarded double life while dropping charges of criminal intimidation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Pocso convict
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp