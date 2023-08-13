Home States Tamil Nadu

ONGC will continue production as per norms in delta region, says official

Around 300 people participated in the camp and got themselves checked for blood pressure, sugar levels and eye conditions.

Published: 13th August 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: ONGC’s production in the delta region will be carried out as per the laws and guidelines, said executive director Uday Paswan on Saturday, during a medical camp near Nagapattinam on Saturday.

ONGC’s Cauvery asset in Karaikal conducted the camp in Kuthalam village in Thirumarugal block in Nagapattinam for general health and eye issues, and TFDC chairman N Gowthaman and Nagapattinam DRO R Muthukumarasamy inaugurated the camp.   

Addressing the gathering, Uday Paswan, the newly-appointed executive director and asset manager said, “Our asset will continue its production by following all laws and guidelines of union and state governments and without violating environment regulations.” He added that the Cauvery asset would execute its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities as per recommendations of the district administrations.

“We request the people to support ONGC’s works in the delta region,” Uday Paswan added.

Nagapattinam DRO R Muthukumarasamy lauded ONGC Cauvery asset’s CSR activities, particularly in villages like Narimanam and Kuthalam, and advised beneficiaries to make use of ONGC’s health camps.
Around 170 people received new spectacles while 30 elderly people received walking sticks. Gowthaman also lauded the Siddha consultations in the camp.ONGC managers, senior officials, and elected representatives were also present.

