Tamil Nadu

Tangedco to speed up works before monsoon in TN

Another official said they are working to identify regions where frequent power cuts for over 30 minutes happen.

Published: 13th August 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tangedco

File photo of a Tangedco power station in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In preparation for the impending Northeast monsoon, Tangedco is on a fast track to complete pre-monsoon tasks. The target is to wrap up these activities before the second week of September, ensuring a seamless power supply during the upcoming rainy season.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “Currently, our focus is on identifying and addressing damage to poles, transformers, underground cables, and overhead power lines across the state. To expedite this process, specialised teams have been assembled in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram. The power utility is planning to take `3.89 lakh worth of maintenance works across the state.”

He added, during heavy rain, the base of pillar boxes may come into contact with stagnant water, leading to potential electricity leakage and accidents. To mitigate this problem, Tangedco has devised a strategy to elevate existing boxes by about one metre above ground level in areas where heavy rainfall is expected. A total of 5,795 pillar boxes were heightened so far, he said.

Another official said they are working to identify regions where frequent power cuts for over 30 minutes happen. “Affected consumers can lodge complaints through ‘minnagam,’” he added.

