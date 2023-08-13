Home States Tamil Nadu

Thirumangalam RM auctions more than Rs 7 crore worth agri- produce in 14 months

Through e-Nam, farmers can not only sell to local traders but also to those from other states.

Published: 13th August 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 07:25 AM

Pulses, dal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: From pulses to traditional paddy and everything in between, the sale of agri-produces of farmers seeking to sell them through the e-Nam facility has been a huge hit at the Thirumangalam regulatory market (RM) in the recent past.

According to sources, within the past 14 months, over Rs 7 crore worth of agricultural products have been sold through the e-Nam facility at the RM, which has gained ground among the farmers to a great extent for the profitable prices that they get here.

According to the agriculture marketing department, several tonnes of agricultural produces from Madurai and neighbouring districts were sold at an estimated cost of Rs 7.56 lakh through the e-Nam on Saturday. "With this, the total sales done through the Thirumangalam RM crossed the Rs 1 crore mark during the past two weeks. And over the course of the past 14 months, the total value crossed Rs 7 crore for the first time," the officials said, adding that this is the first time that the auction centre has achieved such a major profit in such a short duration.

When contacted, Superintendent of Thirumangalam RM, Venkatesh, said, "Though not many farmers initially showed interest towards selling through the direct auction at the RM, after becoming aware of the e-Nam facility, many farmers came forward. Over the year, about 273 farmers from Madurai and the neighbouring areas benefitted through the e-Nam facility. Comparatively, farmers have been getting better prices for their produce than in the open market sales. Through e-Nam, farmers can not only sell to local traders but also to those from other states. Thus, the farmers have been enabled to get better prices for their cultivation."
 
He added that, for traders, the department not only lists the products being sold through the e-Nam. "If needed,  the sample of the products are kept at the RM for auction. The sample is also sent to the trader so that they can know the quality of the product. We advise all the farmers and traders to opt for the e-Nam sales through the RM for better prices and quality products respectively," he added.

