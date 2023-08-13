Home States Tamil Nadu

Thunderstorms, moderate rain likely at isolated places over TN, Puducherry

Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam recorded 2 mm and 0.6 mm rain on Saturday.

Published: 13th August 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rainfall

Motorists at Ayanavaram in Chennai caught unawares even as the state capital received unexpected showers on Saturday | P Ravikumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu received light to moderate rain on Saturday. Scattered rain was recorded throughout the day in Chennai.

Chembarapakkam (Kancheepuram) topped the chart on Saturday with 63.5mm of rain followed by Madurai (30mm) and Kodaikanal (27mm). Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam recorded 2 mm and 0.6 mm rain on Saturday.

“Thunderstorms and moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area,” according to the regional meteorological centre in Chennai.  In Chennai, sky condition is likely to be partly. Light/moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 - 37 degrees on August 13 and 14.

“Light to moderate rain is likely at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area,” according to IMD bulletin.

