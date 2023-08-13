TN Minister urges govt, private schools to work harmoniously for students' welfare

By Express News Service

SALEM: Government and private schools should work harmoniously in the state to help build a better student society and to aid the government to develop integrated programmes for student welfare, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Salem on Saturday.

He was attending a ceremony to award recognition orders to 408 private schools from Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, and Vellore, along with Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru.

Speaking at the event, the education minister said, “The Chief Minister is paying special attention to the development of the education sector. Students from both government and private schools are our children and there should be a harmonious environment between these schools.”

Minister KN Nehru, at the event, said, “The government works in full transparency and the school education department is the prime example of it. It is only under the DMK regime that recognition orders are issued in such a transparent manner. Recently 30,000 teachers were transferred and the process had not even a single mistake. Even YouTube channels criticising the DMK have praised the work of the school education department,” he added.

The minister went ahead to highlight the role of former DMK minister Veerapandi S Arumugam in the development of Salem. Salem Collector S Karmegam, Mayor A Ramachandran, MLA R Rajendran, and other officials attended the event.

