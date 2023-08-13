Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Minister urges govt, private schools to work harmoniously for students' welfare

The minister went ahead to highlight the role of former DMK minister Veerapandi S Arumugam in the development of Salem.

Published: 13th August 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

By Express News Service

SALEM: Government and private schools should work harmoniously in the state to help build a better student society and to aid the government to develop integrated programmes for student welfare, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Salem on Saturday.

He was attending a ceremony to award recognition orders to 408 private schools from Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, and Vellore, along with Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru.

Speaking at the event, the education minister said, “The Chief Minister is paying special attention to the development of the education sector. Students from both government and private schools are our children and there should be a harmonious environment between these schools.”

Minister KN Nehru, at the event, said, “The government works in full transparency and the school education department is the prime example of it. It is only under the DMK regime that recognition orders are issued in such a transparent manner. Recently 30,000 teachers were transferred and the process had not even a single mistake. Even YouTube channels criticising the DMK have praised the work of the school education department,” he added.

The minister went ahead to highlight the role of former DMK minister Veerapandi S Arumugam in the development of Salem. Salem Collector S Karmegam, Mayor A Ramachandran, MLA R Rajendran, and other officials attended the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi students' welfare
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp