Trial run of Pillur water project on September 10

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) managing director V Dakshinamurthy inspected the Pillur Scheme three water supply project and ordered the officials to complete the works before the trial run on September 10.

The project will be commissioned by September end. Dakshinamurthy along with CCMC Commissioner M Prathap and others inspected the project near Mettupalayam and the Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur underground drainage works on Saturday.

The Pillur Scheme three project, which began in 2018, is being carried out at a cost of Rs 779.86 crore. The project with the Bavani River water as its source, will be able to supply 178.30 MLD of water through the TWAD Board once completed. The project includes the construction of a treatment plant, pumping station, tunnel, storage tanks, and installation of water pipelines.

Sources said the construction of the treatment plant at Rs 104.90 crore with a capacity to treat 178.30 MLD of water daily has been completed. Of the Rs 104.9 crore, Rs 77 crore was spent on the construction and the remaining amount was used for operation and maintenance. Similarly, the water pumping station has been constructed at a cost of Rs 134 crore.

Currently, the work to construct two Mass Storage Tanks (MST) with a capacity of 73 MLD is being carried out at the cost of Rs 104 crore. The work on the 900-metre tunnel has been completed at the cost of Rs 62 crore. Work on the installation of 14 km of pipeline is pending due to issues with the pipe supplier in Kulithalai. The pipes are being brought from Hyderabad instead. Earlier, the project was scheduled to be completed by March but got delayed multiple times.

