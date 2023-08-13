'Tribals seek nod to set up shops on temple hill'

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A protest staged by more than 80 tribal families living near the Sathuragiri hills, demanding the forest department to allow them to set up temporary shops on the hill, to sell products to pilgrims, entered the fourth day on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the officials concerned stated that tribals and others were banned from setting up shops en route to the hill in order to prevent any mishaps and ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Sathuragiri hills (Photo | Facebook)

According to sources, the tribals set up temporary shops to sell various products to pilgrims visiting the Sundaramahalingam temple in the hills during special occasions like the Aadi Ammavasai festival. “This year, in view of the festival taking place from August 12 to August 17, when the tribals wanted to set up their shops along the road to the temple, the forest department banned them to do so. Following this, the tribals, along with their families, have been staging protests since August 9, demanding the forest department to revoke the ban,” sources added.



Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director, Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve H Dileep Kumar said, due to the recent forest fires, and following the department’s apprehensions about illegal activities in the area, the tribals and others were prevented to set up shops along the route, considering the safety of the pilgrims.



“The path to the temple is narrow and on special occasions such as these, at least 30,000 people cross this path. The tribals and others were allowed to set up shops in the foothills and at the top of the hill. We also received complaints from the public, which alleged that the water bottle sellers along the route cut the water supply to the pilgrims from tanks arranged for pilgrims, in order to boost their sales,” he added.



The official also added that the department has secured the livelihoods of at least 20 families in the tribal hamlets and that around 15 people work in the ecodevelopment committee (EDC). “A few also work as anti-poaching watchers in the department while some are employed as guards. The tribals are also allowed to collect the forest produce for their bonafide purposes,” he added.



A peace talk was held with the forest and revenue department officials on Saturday. However, no amicable solution was found.

