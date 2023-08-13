Home States Tamil Nadu

Will plant 75 saplings in every village to combat carbon emission: Thakur

Cynthia McCaffrey, representative of UNICEF India, highlighted the necessity of involving youth in decision-making processes.

Anurag Singh Thakur

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur at the “Impact with youth conclave' organised by UNICEFIndia in Chennai.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur discussed at length various environmental initiatives at the “Impact with youth conclave,” a collaborative organised by UNICEF, Yuwaah, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Thakur unveiled the government’s plan to plant 75 tree saplings in every village as part of a comprehensive strategy to combat carbon emissions and achieve sustainable development goals.

The conclave, centred around this year’s International Youth Day theme of “Green skills,” aimed at making youth to co-create change and contribute to sustainable development goals. Thakur emphasised that these goals hold the potential to eliminate poverty and hunger. He encouraged every citizen to play a role in addressing climate change.

“If every Indian prevents wastage of water to about a litre a day, we can collectively conserve a significant resource. If one family reduces its daily petrol consumption by about 50%, we can make progress towards our sustainable development objectives,” he said. Cynthia McCaffrey, representative of UNICEF India, highlighted the necessity of involving youth in decision-making processes.

“We are collaborating with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to empower young individuals throughout the country. This includes connecting them with opportunities for skill development, employment, entrepreneurship and leadership,” she said.

