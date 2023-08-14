137-acre Anukkur lake grapples with invasive species, encroachments

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The 137-acre lake in Anukkur village in the district, ridden with Seemai Karuvelam, is on the verge of extinction, and calls for immediate attention. Known as the "big lake", the waterbody sprawling over 137 acres of land in Anukkur village in Veppanthattai union was once full to the brim.

Over 70 acres of agricultural parcels of land were once irrigated with the water from the lake, farmers recollect. The lake used to receive water from five canals. The main canal runs its course between the Thondapadi lake and Anukkur big lake.

However, they rue that lack of maintenance and failure to remove Seemai Karuvelam from the lake resulted in it drying up. As a result, paddy farmers using of the dried-up area of the lake to cultivate maize and other rain-fed crops.

The waterbody has been reeling under the adverse impact of encroachments too. The farmers filed several complaints with the district administration give a new lease of life to the lake. Action is yet to be taken, rue farmers. N Ilayaraja, a farmer from Anukkur, told TNIE, "The lake had once been a source of fresh water. Invasion of seemai trees led to its struggle to survive.

As far as I know, the lake was last rejuvenated in 2002. The main canal of the lake was encroached, resulting in water being blocked for years. Compared to other waterbodies, this lake receives less water during monsoon.

The groundwater level has also been on a decline." J Ramachandran, another farmer, echoing the views, said, "Around 20 years ago, we used to cultivate paddy without hassle. Now we struggle to undertake the cultivation of maize, cotton and other rain-fed crops, forcing us to depend on well irrigation.

The authorities should come forward and remove the invasive species grappling the waterbody. Otherwise, the lake will shrink over time." When contacted, an official of the rural department in Perambalur, told TNIE, "I will look into the matter and take the steps required."

