30 locations earmarked in Tiruchy for `16-crore multi-purpose office project

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy city corporation has earmarked areas for the construction of 30 multi-purpose offices, about six months after the announcement of setting up such workspaces for all 65 wards in the city in the 2023-24 budget.

The location for the remaining 35 offices would be decided in the coming weeks, said senior officials. "The construction work will commence once the location for all the offices have been identified. We would table its details before the council," a senior corporation official said.

The 65 multi-purpose offices are set to come up at a cost of `16.25 crore. According to sources, the multi-purpose spaces would comprise the office of engineer, sanitation and the respective councillors. The project is intended to benefit city residents as corporation offices would just be a stone's throw away for them.

However, corporation sources cited difficulties in finding suitable locations in each ward, adding that some of the identified spots have been point of contention between councillors and the civic body. Meanwhile, residents requested the corporation to complete the project this year itself. "It is beneficial for all of us. Therefore, it should be expedited," said S Kumaraswamy, a resident of Woraiyur.

