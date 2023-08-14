57 per cent non-service PG docs in Tamil Nadu ready to serve bond 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 57% of non-service postgraduate doctors across Tamil Nadu expressed their willingness to serve their two-year bond period while 43% said they would opt out if given a choice, during a survey conducted by doctors associations. They also want the penalty amount of Rs 40 lakh for non-execution of bond dropped. There are about 1,200 no-service PG doctors in the state.

The results of the survey, along with recommendations, were submitted to the Director of Medical Education in a meeting convened by the latter to discuss the implementation of the bond conditions for non-service PG.

The Director of Medical Education and Research convened a meeting on August 11 with various doctors’ associations, including the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA), Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) and Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) and other officials in view of an interim order passed by the Madras High Court directing a meeting to discuss the bond condition.

The court had expressed its displeasure over the government’s inefficiency to provide employment or posting for the students who passed PG super speciality medical courses and how it makes it difficult for them to serve the bond. After the meeting, TNMSA, DASE and TNRDA surveyed over 1,000 doctors to know their views.

The survey also found that more than 97.78% of doctors wanted their bond posting in either Directorate of Medical Service (DMS) or Directorate of Medical Education (DME). In addition, 81.17% of doctors said holding on to the certificates of non-service PG doctors during bond periods for several months without offering any posting orders should be avoided.

Dr M Keerthy Varman, former president Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association said the PG exams including practicals were completed in the first week of August. The government to date has not conducted posting counselling for these doctors while holding back their certificates.” This is affecting our livelihood. Without certificates it is not possible to get a job in private hospitals.

We are also not paid for this period of no posting,” he said. Speaking to TNIE, Dr R Shanti Malar, Director of Medical Education said they were compiling opinions of all associations and advocates which will then be forwarded to the government. The government has to take action. The survey also found that only 4.80% of doctors are comfortable with two years bond posting. Nearly 57.43% of non-service PG doctors are interested in taking up government services.

