AIADMK flays DMK government for NEET suicides

CHENNAI: The opposition AIADMK flayed the Tamil Nadu government on Monday over the alleged suicide of a father-son duo over the boy's unsuccessful attempts to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and accused the ruling DMK of doing precious little on its assurance to cancel the test.

Alleging that the ruling DMK, with 38 MPs, has not stalled Parliament on the NEET issue or fulfilled its poll promise of cancelling the eligibility test, AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami said Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Minister son Udhayanidhi made several false promises including cancelling the NEET only to capture power.

"Following the death of NEET aspirant Anitha of Ariyalur (in 2017), the DMK has been campaigning for a ban on NEET. Stalin had even said that scrapping NEET will be the first file that he would sign after becoming CM," Palaniswami said in a statement and asserted that nothing concrete has been done so far.

The DMK has been diverting the people's attention on the issue, he said.

"The Chief Minister should give up his false assurances on NEET to students and their parents and at least now consult legal experts to find a solution to scrap the national eligibility test," Palaniswami suggested.

"I am deeply grieved and distressed on hearing the news of the suicide of P Selvasekhar and his son Jagatheeswaran, 19. My heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families," the AIADMK leader said in the statement.

He said a medical college education was not the only option in life as there were different courses in the medical field to pursue.

He appealed to students and parents to give up thoughts on suicide.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

