Coimbatore's VOC ground road to turn hygienic food street soon 

The ministry of health and family welfare’s food street project, in collaboration with the FSSAI, aims to develop around 100 hygienic food streets across the country.

Published: 14th August 2023 06:43 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will develop VOC Ground Road that connects to the VOC park as a hygienic food street. The street is among the four selected by the Union government to develop food streets at a cost of  Rs 1 crore each.

The ministry of health and family welfare’s food street project, in collaboration with the FSSAI, aims to develop around 100 hygienic food streets across the country. From Tamil Nadu, over 30 districts sent proposals and the union government selected four. The list of selected places was released on Friday.

Apart from VOC Park and Ground Road, Velankanni Church Street, Elliot’s Beach Road and Mamallapuram Temple Street have been chosen for the project. A total of Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned and the respective civic bodies will develop the streets.

CCMC commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, “Using the fund, we shall carry out numerous infrastructure development works by establishing amenities for both traders as well as the public such as proper roads, toilets, seating for customers, drinking water facilities and vending zones among others.

Apart from that, we shall also be providing the necessary training on safe, healthy and hygienic food processing for street vendors/traders on the road. Currently, there are around 51 traders on VOC Park and Ground Road. After identifying the vending zones, we shall allot space for new vendors, depending upon the availability.”

