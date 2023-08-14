Home States Tamil Nadu

Crocodile park set for major upgrade in Hogenakkal

Speaking to TNIE, Appala Naidu said, "When it was constructed it had some flaws and the cages were smaller. It was not up to central zoo standards.

Baby saltwater crocodiles.

Baby saltwater crocodiles used for representative purpose only. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  The forest department is preparing a Detailed Project Report to assess the cost of upgrading the crocodile rehabilitation centre in Hogenakkal, Forest ranger KV Appala Naidu said. The crocodile rehabilitation centre, popularly known as the crocodile park was established in 1975 to protect saltwater crocodiles in Cauvery.

Speaking to TNIE, Appala Naidu said, “When it was constructed it had some flaws and the cages were smaller. It was not up to central zoo standards. Now we are preparing a DPR to improve the cages. This would eliminate crowding of crocodiles and also make it much more effective for the forest staff to cater to them. There are over 99 crocodiles in the rehabilitation centre and upgradation is a must to house more crocodiles. Moreover, it is also a crucial tourism site and effective at spreading awareness about indigenous crocodile species.”

“Previously we had a shop here which was aimed at promoting the tribal products made by Dharmapuri natives. But due to Covid and other complications we had closed the shop temporarily. Over the past few years we have thoroughly strengthened the village forest committees and they could provide handicrafts, honey and other products derived from the forest. We will also look into this while preparing the DPR.”

“We are looking to improve the parking facility here. We also have a children’s park and that too requires some minor renovation,” he added.

