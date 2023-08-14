ED widens net, Senthil Balaji’s brother held in Kochi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/KARUR/KOCHI: RV Ashok Kumar, the younger brother of embattled Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, was arrested on Sunday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kochi in Kerala. While officials from the ED’s Chennai unit, which apprehended the 46-year-old, did not declare the arrest, its Kerala unit is learnt to have received a confirmation from Chennai.

Some media reports also quoted airport sources as describing Ashok Kumar being accompanied by ED officials. The arrest comes a day after the ED filed a chargesheet against the minister in the money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam. While the chargesheet only named Balaji, ED said Ashok Kumar had failed to respond to repeated summons in the case.

On Thursday, the ED froze 2.49 acres of land belonging to Ashok’s wife Nirmala. An earlier statement from the ED alleged that Ashok, Nirmala and Nirmala’s mother P Lakshmi had failed to appear before the agency despite multiple summons, demonstrating a lack of cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14 in the money laundering case filed by the ED based on the cash-for-job scam he was allegedly involved in when he was the transport minister during the previous AIADMK regime. On Saturday, after five days of questioning by ED, the minister was remanded in judicial custody till August 25.

‘Ashok is Senthil Balaji’s most trusted aide’

He is lodged in Puzhal Prison. On August 7, the Supreme Court had dismissed pleas filed seeking his release. Ashok, who is not affiliated to any party, is Senthil Balaji’s most trusted aide. He looks after the minister’s affairs in their native district of Karur.

Sources said that after Balaji became transport minister during the AIADMK regime in 2011, Ashok started managing the family’s businesses in Karur as well as handling his some of his official work in the region. Balaji had even mulled fielding Ashok from the Karur constituency in the 2024 LS elections on DMK ticket, sources said.

