Home States Tamil Nadu

Enact law for quota in govt job promotion: CPM

The Madras HC and later the SC struck down the implementation of reservation in promotions of the state government officials last year.  

Published: 14th August 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Senior CPM leader Prakash Karat

Senior CPM leader Prakash Karat (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   The CPM’s Tamil Nadu state council meeting chaired by leaders, including Prakash Karat, adopted a resolution urging the state to enact legislation to ensure the resumption of quota in promoting government staff. The Madras HC and later the SC struck down the implementation of reservation in promotions of the state government officials last year.  

The resolution said the SC verdict in a way rejects the priority given in Article 16 (4) of the Constitution to SCs/STs in promotion. As such, the verdict would affect SCs/STs in a big way and representation in the government posts would go down and ultimately, social justice will be hit.  

Already, many higher posts are being filled through competitive examinations. Against this backdrop,  SCs/STs, MBCs, BCs and others would lose the priority being given to them in promotions.   It may be recalled that the state, in November last, constituted a committee of legal experts to draft legislation for ensuring the implementation of quota at all levels of the government services, especially while fixing seniority for promotions. The panel was formed after the Madras HC struck down reservation in promotions of government officials and SC upheld this ruling. 

The meeting also adopted a resolution urging the state to give up the Adani Group’s Kattupalli Port since the project will cause huge damage to the environment.  A few days ago, the government postponed the public hearing on this project indefinitely. The resolution said this project would severely affect the livelihood of fishermen and there is no need for Adani Group’s port since the Port of Chennai and Kamarajar port are located around the Adani project site.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM govt job promotion Prakash Karat
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp