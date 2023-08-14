Home States Tamil Nadu

Four months after fund allocation, Tamil Ndu's Vadakkumadevi govt school yet to get new buildings

The school, functioning at Vadakkumadevi village, has a strength of 300 students studying from Class 1 to 10.

Published: 14th August 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

The Vadakkumadevi Government High School in Perambalur | Express

The Vadakkumadevi Government High School in Perambalur | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  With work yet to start on the construction of new buildings for the Vadakkumadevi Government High School in Perambalur, residents and alumni have expressed concern and demanded that work begin soon. The school, functioning at Vadakkumadevi village, has a strength of 300 students studying from Class 1 to 10.

Running with 10 teachers including the headmaster, the school was upgraded to high school in 2013, after which both primary and high schools operate on the same campus. Post upgradation, some classes are conducted in the village library as there are not enough classrooms in the school, and it becomes difficult for students and teachers to teach and learn.

After long-standing demands from school staff and alumni for better classroom facilities, a fund of Rs 1.40 crore was allotted in March this year, but construction is yet to begin. R Ranjith, an alumnus of the school, told TNIE, "When I was studying here, there was not enough space. We are happy that the school got funds to rebuild after nine years.

But the students continue to suffer because of the delay in construction." "Students are distracted at classes held in the library. With no facility provided since the school being upgraded, students have been studying in primary school buildings.

There is no playground facility. If a government school lacks building facilities, student enrollment may decline. Therefore, the building should be constructed quickly and the necessary facilities provided," said A Murugan, a resident. When contacted, a PWD official in Perambalur said, "A tender has been issued for constructing the building. We will start construction next month, and work will be complete in six months."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vadakkumadevi Government High School new buildings construction
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp