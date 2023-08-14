Four months after fund allocation, Tamil Ndu's Vadakkumadevi govt school yet to get new buildings

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: With work yet to start on the construction of new buildings for the Vadakkumadevi Government High School in Perambalur, residents and alumni have expressed concern and demanded that work begin soon. The school, functioning at Vadakkumadevi village, has a strength of 300 students studying from Class 1 to 10.

Running with 10 teachers including the headmaster, the school was upgraded to high school in 2013, after which both primary and high schools operate on the same campus. Post upgradation, some classes are conducted in the village library as there are not enough classrooms in the school, and it becomes difficult for students and teachers to teach and learn.

After long-standing demands from school staff and alumni for better classroom facilities, a fund of Rs 1.40 crore was allotted in March this year, but construction is yet to begin. R Ranjith, an alumnus of the school, told TNIE, "When I was studying here, there was not enough space. We are happy that the school got funds to rebuild after nine years.

But the students continue to suffer because of the delay in construction." "Students are distracted at classes held in the library. With no facility provided since the school being upgraded, students have been studying in primary school buildings.

There is no playground facility. If a government school lacks building facilities, student enrollment may decline. Therefore, the building should be constructed quickly and the necessary facilities provided," said A Murugan, a resident. When contacted, a PWD official in Perambalur said, "A tender has been issued for constructing the building. We will start construction next month, and work will be complete in six months."

